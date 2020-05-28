More than 40 million Americans have filed for first-time unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. economy into a tailspin.

Thursday, the Department of Labor reported another 2.1 million people filed initial jobless claims last week.

Weekly unemployment claims hit a peak at the end of March, but have declined every week since then.

In Florida, claims for benefits declined to 173,731 for the week ended May 23, after dropping by 51,673 from 225,404 in the week ended May 16.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the national unemployment rate reached 14.7% in April. Florida’s was 12.9%. It was 4.4% in March, before the economy started to shut down.

Next week's jobs report is widely expected to show an unemployment rate of nearly 20%.