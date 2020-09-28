Where do the breathtaking beauties in Miami go? Rather, in Miami, who do the crème de la crème go for everything beautiful?

Upper level executives, physicians renowned in their medical specialties, pageant queens, models, celebrity photographers and health/wellness experts “go to her.” Regarding their advanced beauty needs, the sophisticated jet-setters to the respected community leaders (professional, medical, beauty and fitness), they all “go to her!”

The esteemed doctor, with an innovative outlook and trained eye, has merged Art and Science, and continually draws from refined research and her own unparalleled techniques.

Italian-born Anna Sottile, MD, with 30+ years experience and backed with prestigious degrees, combined with a lifetime study of fine arts, is founder of Aesthetic Medicine Institute of Miami (AMIM). From the start, AMIM was designed to build a closer relationship between doctor and patient.

What is the difference between her and other medical practitioners?

The significance in AMIM is not the “what,” it is in the “how.” By exclusive appointment only, Dr. Sottile has a minimalistic trauma style that delivers impeccable results. A natural refreshment who promotes scientific health-based beauty, she transforms patients to the healthiest and best version of themselves. This style showcases their optimum appearance.

With a courtesy initial consultation, value far exceeds cost as the array of AMIM services complement all aspects of the body, producing the longest lasting non-invasive solutions.

Published author, ambassador of American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, named “Best Doctor” by Better Living Magazine, and titled “Body Makeover,” she is one of the leading pioneers of CoolSculpting® in South Florida. Dr. Sottile performs all medical procedures herself. Respectfully, this exceptional approach sets Dr. Sottile apart. Each service enhances the patients’ already established beauty and embraces lean and fit body images that honor spectacular outcomes for both men and women.

For more information, visit AMIM website or follow Aesthetic Medicine Institute of Miami and Dr. Sottile on social media -- Facebook or on Instagram.

You can also call (305) 807-3133.