Small businesses continue to struggle from COVID-19 shutdowns as CARES money fails to reach Key Biscayne

Small businesses on Key Biscayne have been hit hard by the Coronavirus, and despite a growing list of potential sources of aid, and the hope of additional federal funding to come, they worry it will be too little too late for their financial future.

The most immediate problem for small businesses is rent that’s been past-due since mid-March, when many businesses were closed down due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Without help from landlords, including good terms on repaying the gap rent, businesses must try to make up the difference while operating with reduced services.

Further complicating things for business owners is the impact of phased reopenings due to safety-related restrictions, which has resulted in lower revenue.

“One of the biggest (challenges) was being able to pay rent when there’s no business coming in,” said Robert Duzoglou, owner of RDCA-MMA Academy of Martial Arts. “Some of the landlords were very tough. I wanted to create synergy between the landlords and the small businesses. Some of that is seen, but it really didn’t pan out the way I had hoped.”

Duzoglou’s first challenge is getting the village to allow his business, classified as a gym, to re-open. Academy of Martial Arts, on Crandon Boulevard, has been in business on Key Biscayne for 25 years.

The academy lost about 30 percent of enrollment when they shifted to virtual classes, with no new clients to backfill. While the academy’s summer camp is about to start, there is a 10-person limitation on group size, which he said will hinder the income potential.

“It’s going to be very challenging for businesses to make that all work,” he said. “We’re walking a tightrope. Our rent and labor costs stay the same. The big shift is in the income. There is a huge demand. The thing is to be able to ramp up to (meet)that demand as fast as possible. The longer they create the restrictions, the longer it will take to recoup.”

Duzoglou has applied for small business aid programs and was initially hopeful. He praised the local Chase Bank branch for helping with applications.

Tatyana Chiocchetti, executive director of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, shares the frustration of small businesses. She has worked with them on several relief ideas -- including possible grants, a conversation introduced by the Key Biscayne Village Council.

“There are so many different scenarios that it couldn’t be just one thing,” she said, adding that the difficulty involved in balancing a desire to help distressed operations while avoiding blowback from taxpayers who might object to helping for-profit businesses.

Chiocchetti said it’s important to remember, however, that these imperiled businesses, some with decades in Key Biscayne, are part of the fabric of the community and would be missed.

“There are tools out there to help, but everybody’s situation is different. I’m really worried about it, to be honest -- especially the rents,” she said.

Help was supposed to be available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, which is providing extensive relief for small businesses, including $10 billion for the Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide emergency grants of up to $10,000.

However, that money is not currently available for Key Biscayne small businesses, at least not yet, said Benjamin Nussbaum, the village’s chief financial officer.

“At this point, most of the money that has been appropriated from the CARES Act is for small business relief, states and large local governments, hospitals and citizens that qualify for stimulus checks, Nussbaum said. “We are optimistic that there will be funding for smaller municipalities in the next bill, and that effort continues with the assistance of the National League of Cities and lobbyists on the Hill.”

For more information on small business assistance from the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, including links to business resources and financial assistance, visit the Chamber's website.

For the Facebook for Business list of help for small businesses click here.