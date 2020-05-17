Sunday, the City of Miami announced a phased reopening plan which will start Wednesday, May 20. Dubbed Stand Up, Miami, the plan will permit certain retail and commercial establishments – including retail stores, personal grooming establishments and offices – to reopen, “subject to the social distancing requirements in County EO 23-20.”

The City’s announcement said that until Wednesday, all non-essential retail and commercial establishments shall remain closed.

“The reopening of the City must be done in a safe and smart way. As we enter Phase 1 of the Stand Up Miami plan, it is crucial that everyone do their part and adhere to the new normal," said Mayor Francis Suarez.

Restaurants opening their dining rooms are not included in this week’s reopenings.

The businesses which will can open come Monday include parks, retail businesses, personal grooming businesses and office speaces.

Parks will be open for “leisure and passive use only from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00” - North Point Beach at Virginia Key remains closed.

Facial coverings mandatory at all businesses that open.

The city has launched a website with mandatory guidelines by industry. At present, the site is currently populated with Phase 1A requirements only.