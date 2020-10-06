When Francine Acevedo McCaughan and James McCaughan celebrated the Grand Re-Opening of Code of Life Pilates & Barre officially back on Friday, March 6th, 2020, they wanted to celebrate their newly formed team who just purchased the gym from the previous owner, little did they know that only a week after the big event, attended by many island personalities and dignitaries, that just a week later, a once in a lifetime pandemic would force them to close their doors for an unprecedented three months.

Quickly, Francine and James, armed with their tenacity and work ethic, they developed a plan which would help them weather the Covid-storm.

They quickly move to restructure their business model, adapting to the new normal. They launched Zoom virtual classes, something that was so successful, it has continued after reopening the gym in August. These classes has enable Code of Life to expand their member base, adding clients not only Key Biscayne, but Los Angeles, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, London, and Geneva, Switzerland. join weekly for invigorating and refreshing Pilates and Barre mat classes.

Since being allowed back in the studio, Code of Life has implemented various cleaning and safety policies. All equipment is not only wiped and sprayed before and after every class with EPA List N disinfectant wipes, but the entire studio is fogged with an EPA and FDA recommended cleaner and left to soak overnight, this in addition to a nightly comprehensive cleaning and Friday deep cleaning which includes machine straps sanitized. Classes are spread in order to properly clean. There are two hospital grade air purifiers in the studio that constantly clean the air as well. Masks are mandatory as are closed toed grip socks, which can be purchased in-studio.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their own water and towel. Temperatures are taken at the door with a no-touch thermometer and no shoes are allowed once in the studio. The front door is kept open between classes for a contactless exit and entrance.

Francine and James work as a team, she teaches and manages the day-to-day functions of the gym including marketing , client interfacing and scheduling. James, who is a real estate attorney and broker, handles the back-end business needs of the studio.

Francine is no stranger to Code of Life, having worked in the reception desk while she was enrolled in the Polestar Pilates Comprehensive Teacher Training Program. She eventually became Studio Manager and Lead.

In 2019, when the previous owner decided to move on, contemplating closing the studio. Francine’s love for the island, the studio, and its clients made the decision to purchase a no-brainer. Never did she think that after graduating from law school and working on television contracts in Beverly Hills, that she would become a Pilates Teacher, much less a Pilates studio owner. Yet, together with her husband James, a third generation Key Biscayne resident (Key Rat), Francine formed PerfectlyPilates LLC and purchased Code of Life.

Francine has practiced Pilates for sixteen years, starting when she was a cheerleader at Georgia Tech. She has taught in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Augusta, Georgia, and Paris, France. She was interviewed as a “Pilates Expert” about Meghan Markle’s Pilates practice in EntertainmentTonight.com and has appeared on television shows in New York and in Miami promoting the benefits of Pilates to viewers.

Code of Life is known for its friendly, clean, fun, encouraging atmosphere and challenging classes. The classes are a one one-stop-shop for all of your fitness needs: toning, stretching, cardio - you name it. Code clients love their classes and are often quoted saying that Code of Life changed their life - mind, body, and spirit. Code of Life is now offering Health Coaching and Healthy Meal Delivery through their in-house Health Coach, Joseline Pereira.

Code of Life is not just a studio, it’s a wellness destination.

Code of Life offers an Unlimited Membership where clients can take class every single day for as little as $13 a class with membership. They are also on Classpass. English, Spanish, French, and Turkish are spoken. Classes are taught in English, but Spanish can be spoken if needed.

Code of Life Pilates offers Contemporary Group Pilates and Barre classes and Classical Private and Semi-Private classes every day of the week, from Sunday to Sunday, in the mornings starting from 7am to 1pm, and in the evenings, starting at 5:30pm through 8pm depending on the day.

On the weekends, classes start at 8:30am and end at 1pm depending on the day.

Check out our live schedule on our app by searching “Code of Life” in the App Store or Google Play Store.