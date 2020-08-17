Confidence on the rise for US homebuilders as mortgage delinquencies rise

For the third straight month, the home builder confidence in the U.S. has risen as record-low interest rates have caused a surge in interest, mainly in the suburban markets.

Data released on Monday showed that the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index had risen to 78 points, matching the high set back in 1998, this according to an article on Reuters.

NAHB’s measures of both current and future home sales improved.

NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz was quoted as saying, “Housing has clearly been a bright spot during the pandemic and the sharp rebound in builder confidence over the summer has led NAHB to upgrade its forecast for single-family starts, which are now projected to show only a slight decline for 2020.”

This comes as housing plummeted in the spring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the same article, Reuters report that more homeowners are falling behind on their mortgages as unemployment persists and millions still out of work.

Delinquency for residential mortgages rose to 8.2% in the second quarter, up nearly 4 percentage points from the first quarter. This is the largest quarterly increase on record, this according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

According to Marina Walsh, vice president of industry analysis for the MBA, there is some positivity in the data. The 30-day delinquency rate dropped by 0.33 percentage point to 2.34% in the second quarter, suggesting fewer homeowners fell newly behind on payments. “The flood of new delinquencies is dropping off,” Walsh said.

You can read the entire article here.