Young women and men who have been diligently studying, working toward the goal of graduating high school and college in 2020, will unfortunately not have the cap & gown celebration ceremony they dreamed of, nor a big party surrounded by friends & family, due to the cancellation of such large scale events, social distancing and quarantines in effect from the COVID pandemic.

However, that important milestone can still be commemorated with a symbolic and special gift from Diamonds On The Key.

With many gift options of fine gold, diamonds and gemstones, starting at just $295, Diamonds On The Key and owner Christina Termine are “open for business” and available to personally guide you in selecting a gift. And it can be done all online, too -- you remain safely at home, with complimentary delivery to your doorstep or free shipping to the special recipient.

Mother's Day is fast approaching on May 10 and 2020 has perhaps become the “Year of MOM,” with so many mothers now performing dual roles of “teacher” and “mother.” navigating online classes for their children’s continued education while schools remain closed. A sparkling gift of a diamond pendant, gemstone earrings or a bracelet can help uplift the spirits of any hard working mom this Mother’s Day.

Diamonds On The Key has assembled an online “Gift Guide” with a variety of fine jewelry items in stock and ready for immediate delivery. Click here for the special online gift guide or contact Christina Termine at (305) 851-1460. All major credit cards are accepted, as well as Venmo. Unsure what to select?

Gift certificates are also available.

As a long-standing member of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, Diamonds On The Key wants to offer its support to our island paradise’s restaurant industry. With each purchase of jewelry, Diamonds On The Key will give the purchaser a $25 gift certificate to his or her favorite Key Biscayne restaurant. Gift certificates will be purchased directly from the specified restaurants by Diamonds On The Key and mailed or dropped off to the recipient. The purchaser also has the option of requesting the $25 gift be donated to a fund benefiting first responders such as what Marc Randazzo has done at Randazzo’s Italian Seafood & Classics.

Christina Termine’s desire to help other small businesses here represents a vision of each business helping others survive.

“When I go into these businesses, I enjoy catching up with and talking to the other business owners,” Termine says. “I purchased my groceries and recent Easter treats from Jorge at The Golden Hog. I often get my lunch at Pita Pockets, where Federico cooks everything fresh himself. I stop by Stephano’s to pick up a bottle of wine or spirits and chat with Eduardo. I visited the new Flour & Weirdoghs bakery and bought a big box of delicious cookies to treat my staff. And when I want old fashioned Sicilian cooking that tastes just like my grandmothers, I get takeout from Randazzo.

“One hand washes the other and my hope is that residents will continue to help support Key Biscayne small businesses, like mine, which make up the vibrant backbone of our community.”

