Dr. Elliot Dinetz, MD, a Board-certified primary care physician and integrative medicine specialist, has joined Polga Medical Group. Dinetz will focus on advanced genetic screening aimed at assessing risk factors.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Dinetz, who shares our vision of medical excellence,” says Dr. Justin Polga. Dinetz’s preventative medicine experience will allow Polga Medical Group to expand its concierge medical practice, he said.

Dinetz, who trained at Mercer University Medical Center in Georgia before moving to Miami to open his private practice, said the goal at Polga is “to provide outstanding outpatient and inpatient internal medicine care, with a primary focus on prevention before treatment.”

This personalized approach targets unique health risks so individuals can achieve optimal health while preventing chronic conditions.

Polga Medical Group opened in October 2016 and is located at 240 Crandon Blvd. Suite 250, Key Biscayne. For more information call (305) 979-9238 or visit them online by clicking here.