Versión en español

Six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the United States and the World, the US economy is recovering at a slow pace.

The US August unemployment rate dropped to 8.4% from 10.2% in July, despite the fact that employers created the fewest new jobs since the pandemic began, according to the Associated Press agency (AP).

According to the US Labor Department, businesses across the nation created 1.4 million jobs, compared with 1.7 million in July. The economy has recovered about half of the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic, the AP reports.

From small businesses to hotels, restaurants, airlines and theaters, a wide range of companies are struggling to survive the drop in customers while the number of Covid-29 infections remains high.

After an epic meltdown in the middle of the year, when the economy contracted to 30% per year, some growth has occurred as different states across the country, including Florida, reopen part of their economies. But the recovery is far from complete.

Many economists think that meaningful hiring may be difficult to sustain due to the cloud of uncertainty over the coronavirus and the availability of a vaccine. The daily reporting of new Covid confirmed cases has dropped in August, and the drop in cases leveled off last week.

As a result, activities like dining out and air travel remain well below their pre-pandemic levels. Most economists say there will not be a significant recovery until the coronavirus is brought under control, likely through widespread application of a vaccine.