Exercising personal entrepreneurship in pandemic times

We can all agree that 2020 has been one challenge after another, with lost jobs and educational opportunities, life-threatening health concerns, and the need for everyone to adjust to the “new normal” way of life.

Challenging times. But if I learned anything from the successful people who surrounded me while growing up in Key Biscayne, it is that taking the initiative and banding together will bring you success during times of adversity.

From the age of 12 to now, I have always seen myself as an entrepreneur. Whether it was offering car wash services to raise money for an event at Key Biscayne Community School, to selling used phones on eBay, to my current start-up, Novus-X.

Taking the initiative is the key.

Novus-X’s vision is to bring the newest inventions to the world while simultaneously creating a positive community impact. With Hugo Vizcarra, my business partner and Novus-X's co-founder, we saw an opportunity during the pandemic to create a purposeful start-up.

Through Novus-X, we will create new products, to be sold via e-commerce. Our first product, the Novus-X Germ Fighting Case is an antibacterial iPhone case that is already on sale at the company’s online storefront and on Amazon. Cost is $24.99 each.

As important as sales is to the Novus-X mission, however, our business model calls for us to uplift our community. So, for each case we sell, Novus-X will be making donations to a South Florida charity that feeds those hardest hit by the pandemic. The charity will be revealed once sales kick in.

The Coronavirus pandemic created many personal business challenges for our start-up. But we believe that by using initiative, coming up with a smart idea, and remaining focused on the details in bringing it to market, we may have the next million-dollar idea.

Sebastian Guarch can be reached at (305) 338-0637 or at contact@novus-x.com