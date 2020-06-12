I take this opportunity to set the record straight in response to the opinion piece, expressed in terms of 7 “fantasies”that appeared in the June 4 Islander News: “We need to escape from fantasy island to regain prosperity.”

The statements in Fantasy #7, relating to the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce (KB Chamber), are factually incorrect.

There are misconceptions about what a Chamber of Commerce is and does, including whether a chamber is a government agency, an information center, or the go-to organization for community events. Although the KB Chamber performs some of these roles -- as we are also a Visitors Center and part of the village’s Incident Command Structure team -- we are essentially a membership-based organization comprised of businesses that have joined forces to be the voice of the business community, while offering programs and benefits to address business needs and interests.

Fantasy #7 in the Islander News opinion piece contends that the chamber is ineffective in attracting new customers for our restaurant and stores from the outside.

🡺 Fact: Aside from encouraging KB residents to frequent our businesses and shop local, we have specific initiatives to attract customers from neighboring communities, such as the 24-page Key Biscayne Shop Dine & Unwind Guide, which was inserted into the 2020 Winter issue of Edible South Florida. Along with a full-page ad, 20,000 copies were distributed throughout Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties at Whole Foods & Milam’s Markets, farmers markets, restaurants, retailers, tourist and visitor attractions, and at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and Coconut Grove Arts Festival. The chamber also distributed 5,000 copies to area hotels and hospitality venues, local businesses, and our 24/7 Visitors Center.

“No budget emphasis has been placed on attracting new people who don’t know Key Biscayne even exists and has so much to offer.”

🡺 Fact: The KB Chamber has recently invested in a complete website redesign. It also purchased an additional URL targeting visitors, visitkeybiscayne.org, which redirects visitors to the dual-purpose website and which receives an average of 5,000 visitors per month. The chamber also placed half page ads in the four official annual publications of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), including digital editions, promoted via email blasts, social media and various online tactics:

- Visitors Guide - the premier guide to Greater Miami and the beaches, the highly targeted in-room guide reaches visitors as they decide where to shop, dine and sightsee.

- Vacation Planner – the guide seen by tourists before they arrive on our shores.

- Travel Planner – the travel professional’s go-to guide for planning a client’s trip.

- Miami Super Bowl Edition – created to commemorate Miami’s historic 11th Super Bowl game distributed at Super Bowl VIP lounges, suites and VIP events.

“An example I experienced, which showed how out of touch the chamber is, was the absence of a desire to publicize Key Biscayne when the Superbowl was scheduled to come to town. The chamber was oblivious to the importance of doing so. It was focused on a winter festival because it happens every year.”

🡺 Fact: A fumbled example, because we actually scored a touchdown! Leveraging one of the biggest sporting events of the year, we teamed up with the Village of Key Biscayne and placed a full-page ad in the Super Bowl LIV Official Guide, reaching 1.2 million game and event attendees.

The KB Chamber is currently working on a Key Biscayne lifestyle promotional campaign, including a professional video, targeting vacationers and potential real estate buyers from the Northeast, Midwest and anywhere. Stay tuned.

Tatyana Chiocchetti is executive director of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce.