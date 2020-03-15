Taking a proactive and step to keep the economy moving during the crisis cause by the Covid-19 pandemic, on Sunday the Feds lower the benchmark interest rate to 0 to 1/4 percent.

In a statement, the Federal Reserve stated “The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.” The statement went on to say that “This action will help support economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective.”

In other action on Sunday, the Feds announced a Coordinated Central Bank Action to Enhance the Provision of U.S. Dollar Liquidity.

