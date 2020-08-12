Sumner Redstone, who built his family’s drive-in theater chain into a multibillion-dollar empire, passed away Tuesday. He was 97.

According to a statement from National Amusements released Wednesday morning, Redstone built one of the largest collections of media assets in the world. Mr. Redstone purchased a controlling in Viacom in 1987 for $3.4 billion and assumed the role of Chairman of Viacom.

He led the company on a series of acquisitions that would make the company one of the top players in modern media. Redstone served as Chairman of Viacom and CBS until 2016.

You may read the entire statement here.