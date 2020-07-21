To open a business in early June 2020, at the height of an unprecedented pandemic, takes a level of courage few can dare try.

For Marlie Perez and Gustavo Orosco, failure was not an option.

“By the time the pandemic hit in March, we had already been working on this, had everything signed and plans done, so looking back was not an option,” said Perez.

Each has been working in Key Biscayne for up to 9 years and feels fortunate their clientele has followed them, making the start a bit easier. They also put what they’ve learned to create their beauty shop. G&M Salon. “We looked at what was missing (here) and incorporated those details into our plans,” said Orosco.

Safety is a focus for the duo. Orosco said they go the extra mile to provide a safe environment. “We stay until about 10 p.m. every day to make sure every inch of the shop is sanitized.” Masks are also mandatory for staffers.

In addition to physical safety, Orosco said they provide physiological safety, focusing on creating a happy and comfortable environment: “This pandemic seems to have everyone a bit on edge. We go out of our way to create positive vibes in our shop; provide an oasis from the stress that seems to be outside.”

G&M Salon is a full service shop, Perez said, even providing a separate area for facial treatments. Perez is also trained on the Bold Brows techniques.

Perez said it is stressful to own a beauty salon, but also “a dream come true.”

Orosco added that he never thought it was possible, but “everything aligned for us to open. It was the right moment for us.”

If you go.

G&M Salon is located in the Esplanade Mall, at 975 Crandon Blvd.

You can reach them at (786) 536-2989. They are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.