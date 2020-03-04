Fausto Gomez, president of Gomez Barker Advisors, a Miami-based consulting firm, has been elected to Florida First Capital’s Board of Directors, joining eight other prominent executive volunteers in overseeing the company’s strategic growth and finances.

Gomez, a Key Biscayne resident, previously founded and managed Gomez Barker Associates, a government relations and public affairs consulting firm, for 38 years. Prior to that, he was director of legislative relations for Florida International University and chief of staff to former Miami Mayor Maurice Ferre.

Florida First Capital Finance, now in its 37th year, is a private, nonprofit and federally regulated Certified Development Company that promotes economic development and job creation throughout Alabama (dba First Capital Finance), Florida and South Georgia.

Under the Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 Loan Program, Florida First Capital works with private-sector commercial lenders to provide growing and expanding small businesses with below-market, fixed interest rate, long-term financing for the purchase of capital assets, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate and/or fixed heavy duty machinery and equipment.

“Adding to our board with the vast talents of Mr. Gomez will assist us tremendously in furthering the company’s core mission of economic development and job creation as well as with our ongoing growth and expansion efforts throughout the Southeast,” said Todd Kocourek, President & CEO of Florida First Capital.