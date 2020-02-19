Sunset Tour offers another chance for an intimate look inside 10 luxurious island properties

Realizing that there is power in collaboration, some of the island’s best known Realtors are once again combining forces to showcase 10 beautiful single-family homes priced between $4.5 and $16.5 million and currently available in Key Biscayne.

The last Sunset Luxury Home Open House Tour in December was a rousing success for the team of real estate agents, and Vivian Galego-Mendez, the event’s organizer, says agents are excited about the new showcase.

“We are encouraged by the recent upswing in the market and look forward to showcasing these ten unique properties,” said Galego-Mendez, vice president-broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, EWM Realty’s Key Biscayne office.

Galego-Mendez said hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be offered at the various locations. The evening will culminate with a drawing to win jewelry from Santayana Jewelers and a certificate to a local restaurant. The drawing will occur at 145 McIntyre Street at 7:45 p.m.

Listing Agents participating in the tour are:

Elena Chacón of BHHS EWM Realty, Judy Zeder of Coldwell Bankers, Lucas Boccheciampe, Cristian Lavin and Audrey Ross from Compass Florida, LLC, Jonathan Matos from Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Julio Oliveira from Elite International Realty, Roberto Porcari of Engel & Volkers Real Estate, Peter Warner from Fortune International Realty, and Will Earle from Three Bridges Realty.

The Luxury Home Tour happens from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. For more information, call Galego-Mendez at (305) 205-2626.

Below is the list of properties being shown: