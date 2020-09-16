Hotwire Communications helps keep island residents connected

In 2020, working from home has become the “new normal” for many island residents. First it was working adults homebound by COVID-19. Now, kids are doing distance learning at least through September, maybe longer.

Today more than ever, a fast, reliable internet is a “must have.” Work, school, streaming TV, online video games, and homes with multiple Wi-fi connected devices, people need to be able to connect without worrying about slow speeds or lost connectivity.

Our world demands lightning fast internet service, high bandwidth, reliability and unlimited scalability that fiber optics networks can offer.

Hotwire Communications understands the importance of a fiber optic infrastructure better than most. It is Florida’s first internet service provider to ensure a 100% fiber network, the first to provide Gigabit residential speeds, and the first to offer IPTV services.

“We’ve connected hundreds of communities in South Florida, each with fiber delivered directly into each unit, ensuring that Hotwire serviced communities receive up to 10 Gigabits of dedicated bandwidth,” said David Ramos, Hotwire’s Executive Vice President / General Manager Southeast Florida

According to PC Magazine, Hotwire is the fastest ISP in the Southeast.

Some Key Biscayne communities already enjoying their services are The Towers of Key Biscayne, Oceana Key Biscayne, and Commodore Club South.

For more information, contact us at (954) 661-6473 or email us at info.fisionhomesouthflorida@hotwiremail.com