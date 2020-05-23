The auto rental Hertz becomes the latest company become the latest company to filed for bankruptcy protection as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The impact of COVID-19 on travel demand was sudden and dramatic, causing an abrupt decline in the Company's revenue and future bookings," the company said Friday. "Hertz took immediate actions to prioritize the health and safety of employees and customers, eliminate all non-essential spending and preserve liquidity. However, uncertainty remains as to when revenue will return and when the used-car market will fully re-open for sales, which necessitated today's action."

The New York Times reported. By the end of March, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. had racked up $18.7 billion in debt with only $1 billion of available cash.

"Today's action will protect the value of our business, allow us to continue our operations and serve our customers, and provide the time to put in place a new, stronger financial foundation to move successfully through this pandemic and to better position us for the future," Hertz President and CEO Paul Stone said in a statement.

Hertz has recently laid-off 12,000 workers and placed 4,000 more on furlough