JCPenney, at 118 years old one of the most iconic department stores in the US, filed for bankruptcy due to the economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has more than 800 stores and nearly 85,000 employees.

In a statement, the company reported that it reached an agreement with creditors that would reduce several million dollars of its debt while exploring the sale of the company.

The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in federal bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Texas, and announced it has more than $500 million in cash on hand, and it has received commitments for another $900 million in financing for use during the bankruptcy process.

Sales at JCPenney started falling in 2016. In 2020, its 800 locations represent less than a quarter of what it had in 2001.

The fall of JCPenney ensures it joins other chain stores such as Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, and Stage Stores, all of which filed for bankruptcy reorganization. Many other retailers are expected to follow suit as they struggle to deal with the ramifications of coronavirus.