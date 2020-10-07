In an attempt to curtail bullying and harassment on their posts, on Tuesday, Instagram announced it will automatically hide negative comments in posts.

According to a report on CBS News, the Facebook-owned company has been testing the feature and will target comments that users have reported as inappropriate in the past.

Users must now click the 'View Hidden Comments' button to unveil a negative comment that has been covered.

According to CBS, Instagram has tweaked its comment warning feature. Before an offensive comment is posted, a pop-up message will appear: "This may go against our guidelines." A user is warned that if they post a negative comment, it could be hidden and Instagram may investigate whether to delete the user's account.

