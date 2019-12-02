The newest entry into Key Biscayne’s media scene, CHIC KB, will be the only Spanish-language magazine serving Key Biscayne.

Chic KB’s premier issue, publishing in mid-December, will feature interviews with 10 Key Biscayners who made an impact on the island during 2019.

CHIC KB arrival aims to fill a long-standing need by the burgeoning Hispanic community in Key Biscayne, providing a means of information and entertainment in their native language.

Led by Juan Castro Olivera, Chic KB’s Chief Editor, the new magazine will feature timely stories and visually attractive, modern design. In addition to the December premier issue, Chic will publish four times in 2020, according to Olivera.

CHIC KB is published by Islander Media Group, parent company of Islander News, Islandernews.com, KeyBiscaynePortal.com, KeyBis newsletter, and the annual Island Life magazine.

For more information on Chic KB, call (305) 361-3333 or email moliva@islandernews.com