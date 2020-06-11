Mariella Oliva has been named Advertising Sales Manager of the Islander Media Group, publisher of Islander News, islandernews.com and keybiscayneportal.com, along with the Spanish magazine, Chic KB.

“We are proud of Mariella and her professional growth and development over the last year. Her performance has been exemplary,” said IMG President Justo Rey. “Her passion for the Islander and what we are trying to accomplish has never been more evident, or needed, than during this pandemic time. Her tenacity, problem solving skills and can-do attitude have enabled us to navigate and re-energized our business during this challenging time.”

Commenting on her new assignment, Oliva said, “Since arriving in Key Biscayne, I’ve worked with a smile. This is a wonderful place -- the scenery, beaches, and above all the community and its people. I’ve always worked hard, but I love the Islander, I feel as if it is mine, and with this new challenge I feel more obligated to give it my best, continue learning and growing.”

Rey said that with Mariella taking on more of the day-to-day sales operations, “it frees us to focus on new strategies to continue diversifying and growing IMG. Please join me in congratulating Mariella on this well-deserved promotion.”