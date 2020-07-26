Mnuchin: “We're not going to use taxpayer money to pay people more to stay home” - new $1 -trillion coronavirus package will not include $600 unemployment benefit

Saturday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the next economic stimulus package will significantly scale back unemployment benefits and will not include the additional $600/week unemployment subsidy bonus the first package offered.

“People were paid more to stay home than they were to work.”

Mnuchin told reporters outside the Capitol Saturday, “We're not going to use taxpayer money to pay people more to stay home.” The new package is likely to give up to 70% of original wages to those out of work and collecting unemployment benefits in an effort to incentivize people to go back to work.

Appearing Sunday on ABC’s This Week With George Stephanopoulos, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said “So the president has been very clear, our Republican Senators have been very clear, we're not going to extend that provision,” referring to the extra $600 benefit.

“We are going to be prepared on Monday to provide unemployment insurance extension that would be 70% of whatever the wages you were prior to being unemployed,” added Meadows.