Motivating Minds expands, opens new location

After three years of service to the community, Motivating Minds, Inc. will be opening a second location across the hall from its original location in L’Esplande Mall on Key Biscayne.

The Key Biscayne learning center’s expansion will allow them to dedicate space for middle schoolers and high schoolers. The new space will give students a quieter place to study and work with their teachers, whether they are group homeschooling or being individually tutored.

The center’s K-5 elementary students will remain in the original space, at 937 Crandon Blvd., where they will also open up PreK-2-4 next fall.

For more information, call (305) 400-8722.

They are located in L’Esplande Mall at 937 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149