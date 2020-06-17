National retail sales show a BIG bounce in May as businesses reopen

Versión en español

National retail sales rebounded in May as thousands of stores and restaurants reopened after quarantine closings were lifted, also fueled by federal stimulus checks and tax refunds.

Many of the stores and restaurants that received customers last month did so with fewer employees, reflecting a disrupted retail landscape and a bad sign for the economy trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Total sales, which include store and online purchases, as well as money spent at bars and restaurants, increased 17.7 percent in May from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. That followed a 14.7 percent drop in April, the biggest monthly decline in nearly three decades of record keeping.

The increase in May is the largest monthly increase on record, but the retail industry is nowhere near normal. Total sales fell 8 percent from February, and some categories, such as clothing, fell as much as 63 percent from a year earlier.

After more than a month of quarantine, May brought the restart of retail in most of the country, and major chains like Macy’s and Gap reopened hundreds of stores. Some restaurants that closed or changed their business for delivery and collection also reopened their salons.

The increase in sales was also driven by warm weather, and by a sense of relief after weeks at home and the optimism of some that the worst of the pandemic could be over. But they were also favored by the stimulus money, a total of $ 1,200 per recipient, plus $ 500 per child, which will not be in the coming months, with no indication that Congress intends to pass another round of assistance.

"I think a lot of it (in the spending explosion) is lockdown fatigue," said Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S&P Global, in The New York Times. “Although it is better not to be fooled by this great gain. We still have a long way to go to repair the economy, ”