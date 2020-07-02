Passenger sailing between Port Everglades and the Bahamas resume

For those looking for a quick getaway, Thursday South Florida based ferry company, Balearia Caribbean, announced they were resuming passenger services between Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale), Bimini, and Freeport (Grand Bahama Island).

In a press release, the company said they would be following a “strict safety protocols mandated by all of the governing parties involved.”

Balearia Caribbean will be offering three sailing services a week, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Balearia Caribbean claims to be certified by the international entity Bureau Veritas with the Global Safe Site Covid-19 certificate.

Among the safety measures are the mandatory use of face masks/facial-coverings at all times during the travel process, for both the passengers and the staff members, reduce capacity to ensure social distancing and use of electronic boarding passes to limit contact.

For more information, click here.