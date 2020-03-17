Residents of The Towers told of potential exposure to coronavirus victim

This is a developing story.

An independent contractor who did work at The Towers of Key Biscayne condominium is apparently the first known case of coronavirus connected to the island.

Versión en español

On Monday, a note was sent to all residents of The Tower informing them that the contractor, who last worked at the condo on Feb. 28, has tested positive for Covid-19 and was in self-isolation. The Towers, at 1121 Brandon Blvd., has 538 units in it.

While the condominium board’s note said the virus victim was reporting daily to the Florida Department of Health, Islander News was unable to confirm this late Monday night. It is unknown if this is a confirmed case of coronavirus, or a “presumptive positive” case awaiting final confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The notice to owners and residents mentioned the case was related to the contractor’s recent trip to Utah.

We are awaiting response from a request for comment sent by Islander News to Village Manager Andrea Agha, Fire Chief Eric Lang and Mayor Mike Davey Monday night.

As of Monday night, Florida has confirmed 142 other cases of coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. There have been five coronavirus-related deaths in Florida.

According to the World Health Organization, Covid-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.

Islander News will continue to update this story today as details become available.