Kiko Ricote: Revealing the “island paradise” of Key Biscayne through his lens

Photographer Kiko Ricote, a Venezuelan native, traveled as an adventurer throughout the world, taking photos, modeling, and experiencing life, before choosing to settle in Key Biscayne with his family.

Years ago he published “Island Paradise,” a well-received book showcasing Key Biscayne, featuring images of significant events and landmarks on the island that has now been updated with new photos.

In a virtual interview with Islander News, Ricote recounted his personal history, as well as his start in photography, his travel experiences, and a few secrets to taking good photos, such as how to be creative when telling stories about a location through the lens.

“When I first came to Key Biscayne, I said ‘I want to live here when I have my family,’” he said. “And it was. We lived in Brickell for a few years and then, when the Ocean Club was under construction, we came to Key Biscayne.”

The original book was a labor of love for himself and his family. It had a limited press run, but was well received.

Now, about 10 years after the first publication, Ricote has updated “Island Paradise” with new images.

To see the entire interview, visit Islander News / KeyBis YouTube page by clicking here.

As before, many of these images were shot from the air, via helicopter. “Looking again at the island from above, you can see that Key Biscayne is greener. There are not so many new buildings, but there are many more people on the island.”

With 40 years of experience as a photographer, Ricote recommends that people learning photography observe, copy ideas and adapt them.

“That is a good way to have great photos and projects,” he said. “Today you see so many photographs that the head does not assimilate. You have to see things that you like and take ideas from there. Picasso didn't have an inspiration out of nowhere ... he was famous for stealing ideas ... you have to have ideas taken from somewhere”

To see the book, or purchase a copy, click here

