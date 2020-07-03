Safety rules the new normal at The Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne. One on One with Ritz Key Biscayne GM Mark Ferland.

The Ritz is back! The Coronavirus may have closed this Key Biscayne institution, but General Manager Mark Ferland sat with the Islander News to chat about the safety precautions they have implemented to raise the bar on safety standards. See for yourself what the New Normal looks like, resort-style.

IN. How does it feel to be back open to the public again?

MF. Excited. We reopened last Thursday and welcomed 75 of our Ladies and Gentlemen – that’s what we call our employees – back to the resort. They returned with such positive energy and strong commitment to our new norm, including all our extensive new sanitizing protocols.

They are also having their temperatures taken daily, and getting their daily mask they must wear at all times.

Can’t thank the Village of Key Biscayne enough for supporting us in our reopening, with Lightkeepers, Dune, Cantina and the Spa all having great support. The greatest compliment we heard is that guests appreciate our safety protocols.

IN. Safety is on everyone’s minds. What can you tell residents regarding safety steps?

MF. Safety is of the utmost importance. We refined our extensive safety protocols, following the CDC guidelines, as well as the Village of Key Biscayne, which has extensive requirements, especially when it comes to food and beverage.

Safety steps include more frequent sanitizing and operational adjustments like interior and exterior signage, spacing of furniture, and our new “one way in, one way out.” The physical structure of the resort is quite different. In all, we have developed over 200 cleaning protocols. We have assigned a cleaning champion, responsible for providing employees daily training.

We have also installed shields at check-in and the Lightkeepers hostess stand. And we have added 25 sanitizing stations throughout the resort.

IN. Ritz restaurants are an integral part of Key Biscayne social life. Are all restaurants open? Restrictions?

MF. The town is so supportive of our restaurants. Floor plans at Dune, Cantina and Lightkeepers have been modified to comply with the village requirements. We are operating at 50% capacity.

All of our restaurants and Key Pantry are open seven days a week, except Dune, which opens Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rumbar is not open since it is considered a bar.

IN. The spa at the Ritz is another popular island getaway. What changes can residents expect?

MF. The Spa is the area we probably focused on most with safety protocols. Our director of the spa is extremely committed to guests, especially with 50% of (them) from the local community.

Guests and employees wear masks during spa and hair salon services. We have added extra time in between service to disinfect. And our facial and nail technicians are wearing acrylic face shields.

IN. Having the Ritz open is a sign of “normalcy.” Any message to island residents?

MF. Well, our resort is Key Biscayne’s resort. We want our local guests to feel that their health and wellbeing is the driving force behind the commitment to our clean program.

Key Biscayne is very important to us and we want residents to come back to enjoy our resort. So far it has been working tremendously well.

The Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne is located at 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 3314. You may contact them at (305) 365-4500