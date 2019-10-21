Save the Date - Sunset Luxury home tour offers a peek inside 13 opulent homes
In an effort to highlight 13 luxury homes available for sale on the island, a group of real estate agents have grouped together to create an early evening tour event open to the public.
“We are doing this in order to promote all of our luxury listings on the key and give residents a chance to visit them,” said event organizer, Vivian Galego-Mendez, vice president-broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, EWM Realty’s Key Biscayne office.
To pump up the fun, the tour will feature a raffle for a gift certificate to a local restaurant. “Residents and agents who visit all 13 properties will be automatically entered to win. We will be holding the drawing at 7:45 p.m. at the 370 Glenridge property,” said Galego-Mendez.
Agents participating in the tour are: Soraya Romanelli of Avanti Way Realty, Maria Ines Segovia of BBM Realty, LLC, Carolina Arellano and Maggie Sanchez of BHHS EWM Realty, Betty Portuondo of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Lucas Boccheciampe of Compass Florida, LLC, Gustavo Gambino of Gambino Real Estate Corp., Victor Coto of One Sotheby’s Intl. Realty, Mark Chatburn of Park Lane Realty, and German Botero, Carmen Tonarely and Thania Vernon of Fortune Intl. Realty.
You can find the list od properties below.
SUNSET LUXURY PROGRESSIVE OPEN HOUSES>
What: Sunset Luxury Open House Tour
When: From 5:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 24
Where: 13 luxury home in Key Biscayne
For more information or RSVP call Vivian Galego-Mendez at (305) 205-2626
List of properties on display.
- 465 Hampton Ln - $2,990,000 – German Botero – Fortune Intl. Realty – 786.357.2835
- 370 Glenridge Rd - $2,975,000 – Carolina Arellano – BHHS EWM Realty -305.742.5166
- 565 Harbor Dr - $2,975,000 – Betty Portuondo – Coldwell Banker Real Estate – 305.469.7147
- 762 Fernwood Rd - $2,849,000 – Gustavo Gambino – Gambino Real Estate Corp-786.281.5050
- 188 W Mashta Dr - $2,699,999 – Maria Ines Segovia – BBM Realty, LLC. – 786.200.4448
- 235 Harbor Dr - $2,675,000 – Victor Coto – One Sotheby’s Intl. Realty – 305.942.4452
- 335 Pacific Rd - $2,575,000 – Maggie Sanchez – BHHS EWM Realty – 305.968.8411
- 570 Hampton Ln - $2,575,000 – Victoria De Giraldo – BHHS EWM Realty – 786.200.1288
- 601 S Mashta Dr – $2,495,000 – Carmen Tonarely – Fortune Intl. Realty – 305.338.6106
- 128 W Mashta Dr - $2,450,000 – Mark Chatburn – Park Lane Realty – 305.393.6032
- 650 Curtiswood Dr - $2,350,000 – Thania Vernon – Fortune Intl. Realty – 305.582.3761
- 350 Redwood Ln - $2,300,000 – Lucas Boccheciampe – Compass Florida, LLC. - 305.495.3865
- 375 Harbor Dr - $2,297,000 – Soraya Romanelli – Avanti Way Realty – 305.335.9869