Save the Date - Sunset Luxury home tour offers a peek inside 13 opulent homes

In an effort to highlight 13 luxury homes available for sale on the island, a group of real estate agents have grouped together to create an early evening tour event open to the public.

“We are doing this in order to promote all of our luxury listings on the key and give residents a chance to visit them,” said event organizer, Vivian Galego-Mendez, vice president-broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, EWM Realty’s Key Biscayne office.

To pump up the fun, the tour will feature a raffle for a gift certificate to a local restaurant. “Residents and agents who visit all 13 properties will be automatically entered to win. We will be holding the drawing at 7:45 p.m. at the 370 Glenridge property,” said Galego-Mendez.

Agents participating in the tour are: Soraya Romanelli of Avanti Way Realty, Maria Ines Segovia of BBM Realty, LLC, Carolina Arellano and Maggie Sanchez of BHHS EWM Realty, Betty Portuondo of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Lucas Boccheciampe of Compass Florida, LLC, Gustavo Gambino of Gambino Real Estate Corp., Victor Coto of One Sotheby’s Intl. Realty, Mark Chatburn of Park Lane Realty, and German Botero, Carmen Tonarely and Thania Vernon of Fortune Intl. Realty.

You can find the list od properties below.

SUNSET LUXURY PROGRESSIVE OPEN HOUSES>

What: Sunset Luxury Open House Tour

When: From 5:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 24

Where: 13 luxury home in Key Biscayne

For more information or RSVP call Vivian Galego-Mendez at (305) 205-2626

List of properties on display.