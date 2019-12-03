Luxury Home Tour back Dec. 12 for third round

On the heels of the success of November’s Sunset Tour, real estate professionals on the island are once again joining it to showcase 12 luxury homes presently for sale.

Residents will have a chance to visit those homes on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., said event organizer, Vivian Galego-Mendez, vice president-broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, EWM Realty’s Key Biscayne office.

The tour will feature a drawing for a gift certificate to a local restaurant. Residents and agents who visit all 12 properties will be automatically entered to win.

For information: Call Vivian Galego-Mendez at (305) 205-2626