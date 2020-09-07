The number of young adults in the U.S. living with their parents largest since the Great Depression

A new report by the Pew Research Center found that a majority of young adults -- 52% -- lived with one or both of their parents in July.

Pew's analysis of monthly Census Bureau data notes the number of American adults living with their parents is the highest number since the Great Depression, likely due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdowns, according to the report.

The number of young adults living with parents increased from 2.6 million in February to 26.6 million in July, the Pew Research Center found. The majority of young adults, ages 18 to 29, lived with one or both of their parents in July.

Before 2020, the highest measured value was in the 1940 census at the end of the Great Depression, when 48% of young adults lived with their parents," says the report, published Friday.

"The peak may have been higher during the worst of the Great Depression in the 1930s, but there is no data for that period."

