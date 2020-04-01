Zoom meeting. Zoom Arts Flash Mob. Zoom family reunions. Zoom-pleaños.

As #kbstayhome extends, technology has become an invaluable tool in our daily routines. Kids participating in “distance learning” - Mom & Dad’s virtual meetings. Virtual coffee with prospects and friends.

And no technology seems to have gained more popularity than Zoom video chat.

At first, the platform was a popular tool for large business meetings. As the Safer at Home orders extend - now to end of April – Key Biscayners are using Zoom, and similar programs, as a way to communicate.

Amarylli Fridegotto, Founder of the Key Biscayne Piano Festival, is using the platform to hold virtual “Art Flash Mob” on Sundays. The next one is this coming Sunday, April 5. at 5 p.m. to participate, log in to zoom.us and enter meeting # 113 535 576.

Other residents are getting even more creative. Karina Besprosvan, Islander News’ Customer Service rep, recently held a Zoompleaños for her twin daughters Victoria and Elizabeth, joining family members from the island, Argentina and Chile.

Do not think you are looking your best for that early morning call? Zoom has a beauty filter, Touch Up My Appearance, that aims to smooth over your appearance, making you look dewy and well-rested. Like the sound of that!

This is one of 13-tips the website cnet.com has published on using Zoom-Video chat.

Other video–chat and conferencing options include:

Google Hangouts

Apple’s Facetime

Google Duo

Gotomeeting.com

Amazon Chime

Skype

Cisco WebEx

BlueJeans video conferencing

Join.me

You might find this article from g2.com, comparing all the options, helpful.