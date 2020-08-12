Village resilience education efforts, including primer on GO bonds, kicks off in virtual town hall

The first of four virtual town hall meetings explaining the Village of Key Biscayne’s call for a voter referendum on General Obligation bonds for resilience projects was held last Thursday, giving village staff a chance to flesh out details for up to $100 million in projects.

Prior to the hour-long meeting, Village Manager Andrea Agha cautioned her staff giving presentations that they are not allowed to advocate either way on the vote. Rather, she said, they just explain the facts for the voters to decide. The meeting also was the official debut of vkbresilience.org.

If approved by voters, the “VKB Resilience GO bond,” as the effort is now called, includes funding for a array of large-scale resilience projects organized into three core programs: mitigating the effects of sea level rise and flooding; protecting village beaches and shoreline; and, hardening infrastructure to the effects of hurricanes.

The website seeks to add details on specific projects in the programs, as requested by opponents of the referendum. The format on the village website is presented as Frequently Asked Questions, many of which came up in previous meetings.

First, the basics. A GO bond is a funding mechanism that is financially backed by the assessment of ad valorem or property taxes, and it must be approved by a simple majority of voters. GO bonds generally allow for longer term financing (30 years) at a lower interest rate when compared to other sources of funding.

Why do anything on resilience now? According to the website, the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact recently released its 2019 updated sea level rise projections, which indicate that over the next 20 years sea level is expected to rise 10 to 17 inches, “significantly threatening the Village of Key Biscayne Shoreline, as well as intensifying the existing street flooding and all the associated negative impacts to safety, economy, and quality of life.”

Village staff broke the various projects addressing the three categories into four separate series, with the “first bite of the apple” being a series focusing on stormwater improvement to be coordinated with undergrounding utilities and street work. Series No. 1 would total $25 million over three years, with funding spread through all three categories.

Other details of each series soon will be the website and also will be presented during follow up virtual town halls, which are scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17.