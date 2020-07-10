Extra measures make for safer pandemic-times dentistry

Like so many other businesses, dental offices on the island have felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the recent spike in cases.

As many dental offices have reopened for non-emergencies, patients are asking “is it safe to visit the dentist?”

We sat down with Mayra Vide Perez, VP Operations at Illustradent / Key Biscayne Dental, to learn more about what they are doing to create a safe environment.

Islander News. How are patients feeling about coming back for “regular” dental work?

Mayra Vide Perez. There is obvious some hesitation and nervousness. It is understandable. It has made us reanalyze every aspect of our operation, starting with patients, but also the smallest of details.

For example, we were known as the “snack dental capital of the island,” but that has changed. We have removed the snacks we kept for patients, both in the waiting room and placed a small fridge in the waiting lobby. The lobby itself was transformed to accommodate social distancing requirements. We have taken chairs out and removed all the magazines and educational pamphlets

IN. Aside from the lobby, what can patients experience that will be different?

MVP. We always practice universal protection protocols. Eighty percent of what we used in the office is one-use disposable. We just added many procedural changes, starting with how we schedule appointments. We try to limit the number of patients we schedule and have added extra time between appointments to give the staff time for sanitizing the rooms. Everything gets wiped down. We always used removable tapes on the equipment handles and replaced them in between patients. We just added this step to more equipment in the rooms, like the mouse and keyboard used to capture patient treatment information.

We also take the temperature of all patients when they first arrive – we also do this to staff – and patients are asked to complete a screening questionnaire before they are seen. Patients used to (just walk) in, now we escort them directly to the treatment room.

IN. Sounds like a very different operation.

MVP. Absolutely. We have invested time, resources and money to make our operation much safer.

Retraining the staff has been a priority. We now operate from a five-page office protocol document that has become ingrained on how we go about treating patients. For example, the hygienist doing cleaning does not leave the room to avoid any contamination.

We pride ourselves in being a very friendly and casual office. That has changed some; we now limit the walking around the staff does, and no staff other than those involved in treating the patient are allowed in the examining rooms. We communicate via walkie-talkies when in the office.

These are just the visible precautions the patients see. For example, we have asked all staff not to wear any jewelry while in the office so we do not introduce one more element that could contract bacteria. Female staffers are asked to wear hair up in a bun, and all staff, including front desk, now wear scrubs. In addition, once we put gloves on, we wash our hands with the gloves on to make them sterile. We do this in front of the patient.

In order to keep our patients safe, we have to keep our staff safer, so we’ve made a lot of changes, like installing sneeze shields. And we’ve added equipment to purify the air in the office. We will also be installing doors in each of the examining rooms to add to maintaining social distancing.

Dr. Chaviano kids around with me, telling me that soon I’m going to spray him with disinfectant solution when he walks in.

IN. What message do you have for your patients and others considering going to a dentist.

MVP. We take care of our patients because they are like our family. Keeping them and our staff safe is our top priority. I think as an industry, and especially for us, I see many of these steps we’ve introduced now becoming part of how we do business going forward.

If you go:

Illustradent is located in the 240 Crandon Building, 240 Crandon Blvd, Suite 104. You can reach them at 305-361-5493.

They are open Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.