Friday, Florida’s Health Department reported three new residents on the island infected with the virus. There are now 171 confirmed cases for zip code 33149.

Florida reported a large spike in the number of cases, with 11,433 new COVID-19 infections; only 25 cases shy of the all-time one-day record.

There are now 244,151 Floridians infected with the virus.

As of Friday, 93 more people died of COVID-19, making it one of the state’s worst 2-days in the pandemic. Over the last two days, 213 new deaths have been reported. More than 4,100 Floridians have died since the pandemic began.

Miami-Dade County saw the number total cases rise to 58,341 after reporting 2,368 new cases.

In Broward, the numbers increased with 1,596 new cases Friday, the total now at 26,336 cases. On Friday, the number of cases in Palm Beach grew by 575, for a new total 19,037.

