In an email to the Miami Beach City Commission Wednesday, City Manager Jimmy Morales announced he was reinstating a citywide curfew from 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

“This will reduce the social interaction and help police with enforcement against loitering,” Morales said in the email. “There is nothing else to do after midnight.”

Miami Beach had implemented a 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew back in March. That was only for parts of South Beach. That order was lifted June 11. City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the new curfew would be citywide.

Gelber said the curfew can “reduce” crowds on Ocean Drive.

“The curfew doesn’t solve all the issues, but it certainly manages some of them,” Gelber stated.