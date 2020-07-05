Florida now over 200,000 infections. Two days: 21,442 new cases statewide / 4,690 new in Dade / Key Biscayne up to 142; 24 new cases since July 1st.

The State of Florida continued to report a soaring number of coronavirus infection Sunday morning, as Florida’s Health Department dashboard reported 200,111 coronavirus cases, after adding a one-day record of 11,445 on Saturday and another 10,059 Sunday.

Back on July 1st, the State of Florida reported 152,434 cases. That is a 31% increase in statewide infections in just 5-days.

In comparison, during the height of their coronavirus outbreak in March, New York’s record day for new cases was 12,274 on April 4. Will – or when – Florida top that?

Across the state, over 70,000 people were tested Saturday, with 14% testing positive. The number of tests administered was the largest in the last 2 weeks.

In Miami-Dade, 10,499 residents received tests Saturday, with 20.3% testing positive. This was the second straight day with over 20% positivity rate, and the 8th straight day over 17%, well over the 10% goal County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has established. The last day the county was below that goal was back on June 21.

In total, Dade now reports 47,011 infections after adding 2,432 in Saturday and another 2.258 on Sunday.

The updated dashboard now shows Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 at 142 confirmed cases, an increase of 4 new cases since Friday.

Back on July 1st, the island reported 118 cases. That is 24 new cases so far in July, after adding 40+ cases in June.

Broward County now reports 21,293 after adding another 1,670 cases Sunday, while Palm Beach added another 686 cases Sunday, raising the total to 16,836.