1. Important safety tip. Wear a mask. It is not only a safety tip, in Miami—Dade County and the Village is the law to wear a mask anywhere in public.

2. Restaurants are open for Outdoor dining, Takeout and Delivery. Effective Thursday, Indoor dining rooms are closed. Mask are mandatory and maintain social distancing. Tables of no more than four patrons, regardless if from the same household or not and music played at a level that does not require shouting

3. Gyms and fitness centers ARE open. Anyone doing activities inside MUST wear a mask or do strenuous training outside staying 10 feet apart without a mask

4. Beaches ARE open. Must have a mask available and ready to use at all times and be able to show mask upon request. No canopies, tents or gatherings of people from different households, no dogs/pets on the beach. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park IS open, as are the restaurants Lighthouse Cafe and Boater's Grill

5. KB Dog Park IS open. You MUST wear a mask at all times.

