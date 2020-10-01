It has almost been a week since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis surprisingly moved the state into Phase 3, relaxing most Covid restrictions, but still allowing counties some leeway.

With 709,144 statewide cases as of Thursday, many leaders question if the decision to open was not premature. Appearing on CNN over the weekend, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the move to Phase 3 “is a concern,” saying the Governor’s decision takes away “our ability to regulate” Covid restrictions.

In a weekend video message, Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey said, “I’m not sure why he did this,” while expressing understanding that “our businesses need to operate,” Davey encouraged patrons and employees of island businesses to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing.

Davey added that “my concern frankly is that this reopening is going to lead to a surge in cases,” concluding that he did not want to see that on Key Biscayne. As of Thursday, the island’s number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic started crossed 600.

The World Health Organization’s recommendations for governments to reopen their economies when a positivity rate of 5 percent or below is reported for at least two weeks. Florida’s positivity rate over the 14-days prior to DeSantis’ decision was 4.46 percent.

In the 5-days since the order, from September 26 to Wednesday, September 30, the State’s Health Department reported, 10,738 new cases, or an average of 2,148 cases per day. The preceding 5-days, there were 13,178 news statewide cases reported, or 2,636 per day.

The state’s positivity rate (rate of tests which produced a positive Covid result) averaged 4.57 percent versus 4.88 percent the 5-days prior.

During a Tuesday virtual press conference, Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he will generally comply with DeSantis’ wishes related to Phase 3.

“However,” he said, “local governments can continue to have public health regulations to make sure all businesses are opening as safely as possible. Just because we can open up all businesses doesn’t mean that we can relax public health rules that have gotten us to this better place during this pandemic.”

Civil citations will be enforced county wide for individuals not following the rules, but payment of the related fines will be suspended. When the governor’s suspension of payments ends, the county will resume collections, he said.

The governor’s order also loosened statewide restrictions on restaurants and bars, with restaurants authorized to operate at full capacity “if they can arrange their floor space to achieve the physical distance between tables.”

“The message today is clear,” Gimenez said. “We are not out of the woods yet. We have to be socially responsible, wearing a mask is a sign of respect to protect your loved ones, your friends, our community.

Anything less and that could be rolling the dice and that could lead to a very dangerous situation.”

During the same 5-days, Miami-Dade County has added 1,851 cases, or 370 per day, compared to 403 per day the 5 days immediately preceding the Phase 3 decision. Over that same time, the county’s positivity rate has remained constant at 4.81 percent (versus 4.88 percent the previous 5-days).

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 709,144

- New cases on Thursday: 2,814

- Positivity rate on Thursday – 4.65%

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 170,882

- New reported cases for Thursday: 227

- Dade’s positivity rate on Thursday: 4.16%

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 77,433

- New cases reported on Thursday: 227

- Broward’s positivity rate on Thursday: 2.58%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 46,698

- New cases reported on Thursday: 165

- Palm Beach’s positivity rate on Thursday: 4.26%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 609