According to a report by CBSNews, 85 infants have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nueces County in South Texas.

"These babies have not even had their first birthday yet," Nueces County Director of Public Health Annette Rodriguez said. The infant infections are part of an outbreak across the county that has infected 7,861 people, according to CBS News.

"Residents must act now. We desperately need you to help lower the transmission of this virus. Stay home. Especially if you are sick, older and/or have medical conditions," Rodriguez said.

"We're seeing a lot of transmission between family members," she said. "Don't invite others into your home to get this illness."