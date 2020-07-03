178,594 statewide infections; 9,488 new cases overnight in Florida, three more for Key Biscayne. Dade’s rate of positive tests spikes past 20% - 67 new deaths were reported overnight, including an 11-year old boy in Dade.

Friday morning, Florida’s Department of Health reported 9,488 new confirmed coronavirus cases across the state, with the new total of Floridians infected with the virus now at 178,594.

The statewide rate of positive tests reported Friday was 14.8% on 54,523 tests administered Thursday.

At least 3,785 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida, as 67 new deaths were reported overnight. The youngest death recorded in the state is an 11-year-old special needs boy from Miami-Dade County.

The Friday update added three more cases to Key Biscayne’s 33149 zip code, raising the total of confirmed cases on the island to 138.

Miami-Dade County, which on Thursday implemented a 10 p.m. curfew, reported 2,046 cases, the second straight days with more than 2,000 new cases reported. Countywide, there are now 42,311 residents infected with the virus.

The rate of positive tests results for Miami-Dade was 20.8% the highest since early March when it was only testing residents with COVID-19 symptoms.

Broward County reported 1,124 cases for a new total of 18,229 countywide cases, while the number of cases in Palm Beach County spiked past 15.000 (15,324) after reporting 461 new cases Friday.