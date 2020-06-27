On Saturday, Florida’s Health Department reported another 9,585 new COVID-19 cases in the state, which now has 132,545 Floridians infected with the virus. This shatters the record set just a day earlier.

Friday, 66,943 people were tested statewide, with 12.7% testing positive.

The data reported Saturday, increased the count of confirmed cases for Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 to 105, this after two new cases were added.

Miami-Dade County added over 1,370 cases, the county now with 31,562 infections. There were 8,358 tests administered countywide on Friday, with 14.1% testing positive.

This marks the 10th time out of the last 11 days where the positive results have been above the 10% threshold set by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who on Saturday, signed an Executive Order closing the beaches for the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Back on May 12, WHO (World Health Organization) advised governments that “before reopening, rates of positivity in testing (ie, out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19) of should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.”

Johns Hopkins University Saturday reported Florida is one of 23 states exceeding the WHO recommended guideline of a 5 percent positivity rate. According Johns Hopkins University, in the past week, an average of 14% of tests per day in Florida have come back positive.

Broward County now reports 14,046 cases and Palm Beach County total is 12,928.

Nationally, 45,242 new cases of COVID-19 were added Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic. In addition to Florida, infections surged in at least four other states including Texas, Utah, Tennessee and Idaho.

The US death toll is now over 125,000, highest in the world, and a total of 2.48 million confirmed nationwide cases.