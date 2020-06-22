Administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants

On Monday, the Trump administration announced it was extending a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year. It is also adding some temporary work visas to the freeze. This includes visas used by tech companies.

The ban applies to H-1B visas, H-2B visas for nonagricultural seasonal workers, J-1 visas for exchange students and L-1 visas for managers of multinationals.

Health care workers assisting with the coronavirus fight will continue to be spared from the green-card freeze, though their exemption will be narrower.

The original 60-day ban on green cards was set to expire Monday.