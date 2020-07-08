Wednesday, Miami-Dade County established a new one-day COVID-19 record for new cases as the Florida Department of Health reported 2,916 new infections in the county, the most since the beginning of the outbreak.

The total number of residents infected with the virus in Dade spiked past 53,000 (53,974).

The positivity rate also climbed past 21%.

Given the recent surge in new cases, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed a new order restricting indoor seating in any restaurants as well as placing additional restrictions on gyms. The order signed Wednesday, also closes party venues and short-term rentals, this as Gimenez tries and control this spike.

The State of Florida reported 10,044 new cases, the total of statewide cases now at 223,783.

24.2% of the Florida cases are in Miami-Dade County.

The website ProPublica, which tracks the impact of reopening by state, shows overall percentage of positive tests in Florida at 19%. According to ProPublica, the rate of positive test by 100K people is up to 48.

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade rise, Broward’s cases have also continue to increase. Wednesday 1,186 cases were reported, the new total now at 23,427 cases. Palm Beach reported 593 new cases for a total of 18,037 infections

Wednesday’s update reported seven new cases for zip code 33149, Key Biscayne, raising the total to 162 confirmed cases on the island.

Since July 1st, the number of cases on the island have increased by more than 29% as 37 new infections have been reported.

Sabrina Marquez contributed to this report.