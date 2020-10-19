Is a winter spike in the number coronavirus cases looming in Florida?

On Sunday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 2,500 new statewide Covid-19 cases; that after reporting over 4,000 new cases on Saturday, the highest single-day count reported since Aug. 22, when 4,311 cases were reported.

Overall, during the week ending Sunday, October 18, the state added 20,305 new infections. This is 15 precent more cases than the in the previous 7-day period (17,710).

The total number of statewide infections is 755,020 since the pandemic started.

Miami-Dade County added 468 new cases during the last 7 days, 8 percent more than the previous 7-days.

There are now 178,354 countywide cases since the pandemic started.

Key Biscayne’s 33149 zip code reported a total of 662 cases. This is the total number of infections on the island since the pandemic started. There have been 62 new cases on reported on the island since the end of September (3-weeks).

Now, Florida’s official COVID-19 “positivity rate” is at odds with rates reported by the renowned tracker run by Johns Hopkins University. The official state rate is around 5 percent; Johns Hopkins says it’s closer to 12 percent. This according to a report in the website Florida Phoenix.

As is common with statistics, data can be analyzed and interpreted in various, even contradictory, ways.

Florida Sen. Linda Stewart wants to know why Florida is using the rosiest interpretation, and she has a theory why:

“To open early!” she told the Phoenix in a telephone interview Friday. “We’re not at or below 5 percent — never have been.”

Stewart wrote a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday asking him to explain why the Florida Department of Health says Florida’s positivity rate — a measure of infections confirmed among people tested — is dramatically lower than the one reported by Johns Hopkins.

Reporting the lower rate, she said, gives Floridians a false sense of security.

“Floridians deserve the utmost accuracy and transparency when faced with literal life-and-death decisions,” Stewart continued in a written statement.

Florida’s official daily positivity rate is defined as the number of people who test positive for the first time among all the people tested that day. That includes people who test negative multiple times on different days, resulting in a larger pool of test results analyzed.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center calculation defines daily positivity as the number of people who test positive among only those tested for the first time, resulting in a smaller pool of test results analyzed.

When the same number of positive test results is compared with the larger pool, the positivity rate is lower; compared with the smaller pool, the percentage rate is higher. On an in-depth report Wednesday, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel explained the three randomly accepted ways of measuring positivity, including the one used by WHO (World Heath Organization).

According to Florida’s health department, the positivity rates Monday through Thursday of this week were 4.24 percent, 4.96, 5.38, and 5.18.

They were double that, according to Johns Hopkins, reporting rates on the same days this week at 9.2 percent, 10.4, 13.2, and 11.9.

The Department of Health (DOH) and Johns Hopkins (JH) reported similar numbers of positive test results for those days, but the number of test results analyzed varied tremendously:

Thursday: DOH looked at 74,689 results, compared with 28,274 at JH.

Wednesday: DOH 60,645; JH 21,823.

Tuesday: DOH 50,026; JH 26,141.

Monday: DOH 51,387; JH 16,752.

Stewart urged Floridians to monitor multiple sources of reliable COVID-19 information and to wear masks to slow the transmission of the virus from infected people to uninfected people.

“We have reopened prematurely,” Stewart said. “We’re putting ourselves in more jeopardy.”

Infectious disease experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say a person who may unknowingly be infected is less likely to infect others if he or she wears a mask. The CDC says masks are far less effective at preventing the wearer from contracting the virus from a person who is infected and unmasked.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been supplemented with data gathered by Islander News editorial staff.