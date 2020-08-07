As the State reports 7,683 new cases Thursday, DeSantis cancels quarantine order for travelers from NE. Village now over 400 cases

On Thursday, Florida’s Department of Health updated the statewide Covid-19 cases dashboard, now showing Key Biscayne’s 33149 zip code with 402 cases, after reporting 14 new infections on Thursday. The state does not report “recovered” cases at the zip code level.

The state reported 7,683 new statewide cases, raising the total number of Florida infections to 510,389.

Florida is only the second state to eclipse 500,000 cases, behind California which has 536,000 as of Wednesday.

Florida has reported 7,746 deaths compared to California’s 9,985. Both lag behind New York which has reported 32,431 on 423,000 confirmed cases.

Late Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rescinded his requirement that travelers from the New York region enter quarantine when arriving in Florida from the Tri-State area of the Northeast. DeSantis had imposed the travel restriction back in March, when the COVID caseloads in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut were surging.

Now the roles have reversed: New York state reported 639 positive COVID cases Tuesday: Florida reported 7,650 new cases.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has imposed his own quarantine order on travelers from 35 states and territories, including Florida.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 510,389

- New cases on Thursday : 7,683

Coronavirus in South Florida

Miami-Dade County.

- Total number of cases: 127,677

- New reported cases for Thursday: 1,712

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 60,058

- New cases reported on Thursday: 739

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 35,737

- New cases reported on Thursday: 442

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 402

- New cases added on Thursday: 14