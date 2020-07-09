Versión en español

“Children are less likely to become seriously ill than adults, and there’s not much evidence that children are driving transmission”, said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 Testing Insights Initiative

Returning to classes in schools next month is a topic that sparks a great deal of research and debate about the risks and benefits it could bring to children, families, and the general economy, while evidence emerges that schools may have to be reopened safely. it is significant to keep high-risk places closed, such as restaurants, bars, and gyms.

A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state, and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the overall economy and prioritize K-12 schools, an effort that likely will require closing some other type establishments states to help curb spreading the virus and giving children safety when they return to the classroom.

"We need to think what our priorities are as a society, and some segments of the economy may have to wait," Helen Jenkins, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Boston University, told the Associated Press (AP). "I think that decision makers must make difficult decisions."

Schools are crucial to communities in ways that go beyond basic learning. They also provide children with friends and other support systems. The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly supports children physically returned to the classroom.

At the same time, schools are also a key part of boosting the economy, recalled David Rothschild, an economist at Microsoft Research. "It is what allows so many adults, especially people without many means, to return to work," Rothschild told the AP. "There is this big effect in the short term when you go back to schools, which you may not be able to say the same for bars and restaurants."

But if a community has a high level of infection, such as Miami-Dade County, public health experts say reopening classrooms will be risky, even if schools demand masks and follow patterns of social distancing.

Hundreds of children and staff have been infected in COVID-19 outbreaks linked to graduation ceremonies and summer camps in Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, and Florida.

Children are less likely to become seriously ill than adults, and there's not much evidence that children are driving the transmission, said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist with the Johns Hopkins University Evidence Analysis Initiative COVID-19. Still, there is a risk that they may transmit the virus to others, including teachers or vulnerable people with whom they live.

"That's one reason to think about how to improve safety and reduce risk in school settings," said Nuzzo, cited by the AP.

"Those measures and the movement to reopen schools must proceed before riskier environments" such as bars, restaurants, gyms and other interior spaces "where adults are crowded and find it difficult to distance themselves socially."

If transmission in the broader community can be reduced, he said, it will be safer for schools to work.