Bill Baggs to close for July 4th weekend. Condominium and hotel pools to remain open. Davey: “I’m serious. The Council is serious.”

Monday, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park Manager Art Yerian confirmed the park, including the Boaters Grill and Lighthouse Restaurants, will “follow Miami-Dade County…” and close the part from July 3rd to July 6th, reopening on Tuesday, July 7th.

In a Monday video address, Village Mayor Mike Davey said that while beaches and Bill Baggs would be closed, pools in condominiums and hotels could remain open through the weekend.

Davey addressed the growing number of cases on the village, and the need to continue practicing safety measures, like wearing facial covering while in public, now mandatory on the island, and practicing social distancing. “I’m serious. The Council is serious,” Davey said in reference to efforts necessary to “control the spread of the virus.

The Village, in a Monday email communication, mentioned that “Pursuant to Village Code, commercial establishments and individuals who do not follow Village Orders are subject to closures, fines and/or arrest,” encouraging residents to "see something, say something" and report any violations to KBPD by calling (305) 365-5555.

You can read the Village's Emergency Order 20-11 here.