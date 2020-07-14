Billion dollar investments to accelerate the coronavirus vaccine: new project receives 1.6 billion to achieve it in early 2021

The federal government will pay vaccine maker Novavax $ 1.6 billion to accelerate the development of a coronavirus vaccine. It is the largest deal to date of Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to make coronavirus vaccines and treatments available to the American public as quickly as possible, according to The New York Times report.

The deal would pay for Novavax to produce 100 million doses of its new vaccine early next year, if the vaccine is shown to be effective in clinical trials. This is an important bet for Novavax, a Maryland company that until now has not released products to the market.

With this deal, the US government has invested nearly $ 4 billion in companies seeking a coronavirus vaccine, but has provided little information on how Operation Warp Speed is investing the money, which agencies the funds are from, or how decisions are made.

That money has gone to six companies with different backgrounds and, in many cases, promising, but not yet proven, technologies.

British pharmacist AstraZeneca received $ 1.2 billion in federal assistance for her vaccine, and Moderna Therapeutics has received more than $ 500 million. Some say the administration's strategy, endorsing a variety of approaches, including some that are cutting edge but may not work, is the best way to move quickly amid a deadly pandemic.

But critics believe the public deserves to know more about how taxpayers' money is spent at this critical time.